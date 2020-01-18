Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.60

Shares of Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $35.75. Cimic Group shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 515,485 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$35.60. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

