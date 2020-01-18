CHP Merger (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39, 10,027 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 74,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

CHP Merger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.