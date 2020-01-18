Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 404.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $878.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $509.63 and a fifty-two week high of $879.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.