China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 508,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,174 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.