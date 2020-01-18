China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

SNP stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,475. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

