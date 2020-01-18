China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

