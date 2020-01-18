Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $494.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after buying an additional 491,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 950,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

