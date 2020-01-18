Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake has operations across leading oil and gas resources in the United States that comprise Powder River Basin, Mid-Continent areas, and shale plays like Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Haynesville. Impressively, it had managed to bring 13 wells online in the first three quarters of 2019, with peak daily production rate of 1000 barrels. Moreover, the company’s plan of increasing the proportion of oil in the production mix is likely to lower its exposure to volatility in commodity prices. However, the company’s balance sheet is significantly more leveraged than most of the companies in the industry. This restricts the company’s ability to gain capital from markets. Moreover, rising production costs are hurting the upstream energy player. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $50,183.51. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,008,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

