Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $45.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 481.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,692,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chegg by 15.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

