Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

