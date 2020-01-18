Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.24) on Tuesday. Charles Stanley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55). The stock has a market cap of $163.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 319.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.70.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.