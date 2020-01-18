Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 10,257,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

