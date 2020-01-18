Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis decreased their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.94.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $353,548. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

