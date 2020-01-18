ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, First Analysis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.37.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,806.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.