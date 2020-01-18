ChainX (PCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $361,882.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $361,882.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00011651 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,393,550 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

