Chainlink Trading Up 19.5% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $941.69 million and approximately $236.19 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinbase and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

