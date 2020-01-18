Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0760 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and $116,132.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,542,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

