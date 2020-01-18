CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

