Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Celsion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 98,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,926. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celsion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.