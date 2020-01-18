Cello Health (LON:CLL) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Thursday.

Get Cello Health alerts:

CLL stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 56,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Cello Health has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.07 ($1.84).

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.