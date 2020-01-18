Cello Health (LON:CLL) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

LON:CLL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.82). 16,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.27. Cello Health has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.07 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of $148.64 million and a PE ratio of 19.44.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

