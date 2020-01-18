Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1,207.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

