Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 918,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,000. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

