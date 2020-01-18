Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0445

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Cardano has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $90.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022958 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009306 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.23 or 0.02660208 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Exmo, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Huobi, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Binance, Bithumb, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

