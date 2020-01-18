Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

