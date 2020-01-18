CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives C$3.63 Average PT from Analysts

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Shares of CTST stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,133. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
