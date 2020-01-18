Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on Canfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.92.

TSE:CFP opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

