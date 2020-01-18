Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.06.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total transaction of C$2,208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,026,246.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

