Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Up 1.4%

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.38, 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

