Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.10). Callon Petroleum also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 30,087,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,565,008. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.