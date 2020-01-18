Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $87,895.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.01969496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00097988 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,331,140,925 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,020,712 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

