Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.78. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 7,729 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 546,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 2,413.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.