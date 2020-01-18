Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.78. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 7,729 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
