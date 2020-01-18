Bytecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,856.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $54.17 million and approximately $20,856.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, OKEx, Crex24 and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00762934 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, cfinex, Cryptohub, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, TradeOgre, OKEx and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

