BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price increased by Maxim Group to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. 336,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 113.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

