Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.15

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 1203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVRDF. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

