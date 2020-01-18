Buckingham Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Buckingham Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 1,492,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,202. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $769,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 171,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

