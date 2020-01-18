BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group (LON:BTA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

About BT Group

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.