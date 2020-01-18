Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

BMTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $809.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

