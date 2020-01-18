BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.