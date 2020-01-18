Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $166.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.7% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $166,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $305.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $305.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

