Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 384,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

