Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.74

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 33560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 2,375,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 76.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 137,411 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $584,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.