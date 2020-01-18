Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after buying an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.