Brokerages Set Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) PT at GBX 482.60

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.60 ($6.35).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 583 ($7.67) in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of SOPH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 566 ($7.45). The company had a trading volume of 839,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sophos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273.40 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.23 ($7.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 332.94.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

