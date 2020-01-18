Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,961.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $284,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,483. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.