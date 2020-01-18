Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $63.67

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.26.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

