Brokerages Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Target Price at $66.25

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 154,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

