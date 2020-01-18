Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $16.14

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 5,618,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,612. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

