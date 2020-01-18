Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) PT at $45.81

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 151,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,958. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

