Brokerages Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $42.30

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,071. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 115.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

